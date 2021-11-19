Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.