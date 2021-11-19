LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Jay E. Krigsman Buys 10,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 480,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.12.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.