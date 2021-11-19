LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading Down 0.7%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80. 422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

