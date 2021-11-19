Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

LBLCF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

