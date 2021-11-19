Lobstex Price Tops $0.0746 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.70 million and $370,730.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,777,266 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.