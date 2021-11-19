LocalCoinSwap One Day Volume Reaches $2,738.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00398112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.11 or 0.01098694 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

