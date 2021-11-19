Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $342.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

