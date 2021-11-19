London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,738 ($127.23).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 6,718 ($87.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £37.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,535.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,645.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

