London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,738 ($127.23).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 6,718 ($87.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £37.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,535.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,645.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,636 ($86.70) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

