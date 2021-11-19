Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 213,300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $224,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $327.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

