Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average is $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.