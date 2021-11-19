Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 9,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $471.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.