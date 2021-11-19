Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $13.76 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day moving average is $229.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.