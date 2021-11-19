Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $287.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $211.40 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.