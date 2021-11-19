Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $71.81 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $487.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $909.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.