Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $348.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.