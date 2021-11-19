Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.62 and a 200-day moving average of $343.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

