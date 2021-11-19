Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $240.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

