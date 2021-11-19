Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

