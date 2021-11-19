Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $217.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

