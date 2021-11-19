Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.5%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 49.35 and last traded at 49.16. Approximately 575,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,993,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

