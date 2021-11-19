Luke Alverson Sells 1,800 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.