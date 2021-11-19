Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.99

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.39. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 389,378 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

