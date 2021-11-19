LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.50.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.