LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Up 0.4%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93). Approximately 2,234,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,199,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.80 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

