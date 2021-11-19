M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Trading Up 0.2%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 134,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,395,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

