MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $18,671,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 907,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 169,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI opened at $77.25 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 145.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

