MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

MGNX traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 17,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

