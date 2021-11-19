Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.