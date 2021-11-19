Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

