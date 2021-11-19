Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 28,079,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

