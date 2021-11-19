Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MALJF remained flat at $$8.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

