Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 17.4%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) shares fell 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 3,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

