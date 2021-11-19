Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 993,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 388,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

