Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 634.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
