Maker (MKR) Price Tops $2,960.15 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,960.15 or 0.05094120 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $158.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,684 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.