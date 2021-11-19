Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

