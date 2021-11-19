Man Group plc Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after buying an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

