Man Group plc Has $1.07 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 481,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,689,000 after acquiring an additional 201,184 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $23,544,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

