Man Group plc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,040 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.