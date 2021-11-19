Man Group plc Sells 2,667 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Banner worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

BANR opened at $61.60 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

