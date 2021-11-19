Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 116,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.