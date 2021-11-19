Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,822,787 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164,062 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -268.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

