Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 10,381 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

