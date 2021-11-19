Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 438,052 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.39% of GasLog Partners worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

GLOP stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

