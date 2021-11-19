Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.96.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $628.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $646.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

