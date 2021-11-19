Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 241,165 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.34% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

