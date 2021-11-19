Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 30,734 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $179.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

