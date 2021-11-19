Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 34,445 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,204.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

