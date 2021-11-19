Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Danaos worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.