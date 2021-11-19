Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.67 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ RILY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,960. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.